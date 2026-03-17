H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HTHT. Zacks Research cut shares of H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of H World Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of H World Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of H World Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

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H World Group Stock Up 1.5%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $51.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.11. H World Group has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H World Group during the third quarter worth $12,207,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in H World Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in H World Group by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 108,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in H World Group by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,487,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,574,000 after buying an additional 6,082,369 shares during the period. Finally, AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new stake in H World Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About H World Group

(Get Free Report)

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

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