Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Short Interest Update

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,320,909 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the February 26th total of 10,103,617 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,646,988 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 392.8% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $27.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

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The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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