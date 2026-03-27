Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Short Interest Update

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,320,909 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the February 26th total of 10,103,617 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,646,988 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHP
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance
SCHP stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $27.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
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