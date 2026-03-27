United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $109.02 and last traded at $110.42. 14,189,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 27,099,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.54.

Key Headlines Impacting United States Oil Fund

Here are the key news stories impacting United States Oil Fund this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk keeps front-month crude bid — WSJ reports traders grew doubtful a quick cease-fire in the Middle East, lifting oil and supporting oil-linked ETFs like USO. Article Title

Geopolitical risk keeps front-month crude bid — WSJ reports traders grew doubtful a quick cease-fire in the Middle East, lifting oil and supporting oil-linked ETFs like USO. Positive Sentiment: War-risk premium flips crude futures higher — FXEmpire notes crude futures turned up on renewed war-risk pricing, reinforcing a short-term bullish outlook for oil exposures such as USO. Article Title

War-risk premium flips crude futures higher — FXEmpire notes crude futures turned up on renewed war-risk pricing, reinforcing a short-term bullish outlook for oil exposures such as USO. Positive Sentiment: Hormuz disruption fears and $110 Brent talk — FXEmpire highlights Strait of Hormuz risk (20% of seaborne flows) and analysts like Goldman eyeing $110 Brent, a tailwind for USO if risks persist. Article Title

Hormuz disruption fears and $110 Brent talk — FXEmpire highlights Strait of Hormuz risk (20% of seaborne flows) and analysts like Goldman eyeing $110 Brent, a tailwind for USO if risks persist. Positive Sentiment: Major supply outages: Russia exports disrupted — Reuters reports ~40% of Russia’s export capacity halted, tightening global flows and supporting near-term oil prices and USO. Article Title

Major supply outages: Russia exports disrupted — Reuters reports ~40% of Russia’s export capacity halted, tightening global flows and supporting near-term oil prices and USO. Positive Sentiment: Broker caution and premarket flows lift USO — Pre-market coverage flagged USO surging as Barclays warned of Gulf?war scale risk, triggering ETF flows into oil exposure. Article Title

Broker caution and premarket flows lift USO — Pre-market coverage flagged USO surging as Barclays warned of Gulf?war scale risk, triggering ETF flows into oil exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Market structure shows near-term tightness — CNBC notes the market is in backwardation, which favors front?month contracts and ETFs that track near-term futures rolls but also signals volatility. Article Title

Market structure shows near-term tightness — CNBC notes the market is in backwardation, which favors front?month contracts and ETFs that track near-term futures rolls but also signals volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Stocks and oil move on mixed headlines — WSJ live market coverage shows Brent gains even as political comments from the White House intermittently ease immediate strike risk, producing choppy moves for USO. Article Title

Stocks and oil move on mixed headlines — WSJ live market coverage shows Brent gains even as political comments from the White House intermittently ease immediate strike risk, producing choppy moves for USO. Negative Sentiment: U.S. president’s pause and tanker transit comments ease near-term premium — Reuters reports Trump paused strikes on Iranian energy sites and said talks were progressing, and CNBC covered comments that Iran let tankers pass; those developments briefly pushed oil lower and can weigh on USO if sustained. Article Title

U.S. president’s pause and tanker transit comments ease near-term premium — Reuters reports Trump paused strikes on Iranian energy sites and said talks were progressing, and CNBC covered comments that Iran let tankers pass; those developments briefly pushed oil lower and can weigh on USO if sustained. Negative Sentiment: Rising U.S. inventories add downward pressure — WSJ reports U.S. crude stocks rose for a fifth straight week, a supply-side datapoint that can cap rallies in oil ETFs like USO. Article Title

United States Oil Fund Stock Up 3.4%

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.35 and a 200 day moving average of $77.52.

Institutional Trading of United States Oil Fund

About United States Oil Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $5,201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in United States Oil Fund by 390.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

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