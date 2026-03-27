Short Interest in ClearShares OCIO ETF (NYSEARCA:OCIO) Decreases By 36.7%

ClearShares OCIO ETF (NYSEARCA:OCIO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,407 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the February 26th total of 2,224 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,062 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearShares OCIO ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearShares OCIO ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearShares OCIO ETF (NYSEARCA:OCIO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.67% of ClearShares OCIO ETF worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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ClearShares OCIO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OCIO opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.59. ClearShares OCIO ETF has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40.

ClearShares OCIO ETF Company Profile

The ClearShares OCIO ETF (OCIO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to outperform a 60\u002F40 blended benchmark by over or under weighting across a broad range of asset classes. OCIO was launched on Jun 27, 2017 and is managed by ClearShares.

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