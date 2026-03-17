Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.5415) per share and revenue of $14.9160 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 282.83% and a negative return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $7.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 million. On average, analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 4.8%

PTGX stock opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Protagonist Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director Lewis T. Williams sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $1,483,560.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,936.50. This represents a 69.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 46,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $3,840,855.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,401.60. The trade was a 43.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,167 shares of company stock valued at $16,889,199. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 283.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 99,269 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $987,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally administered peptide-based therapies for immune-mediated and other serious diseases. The company leverages its proprietary Peptide 2.0 platform to design peptides that target G protein–coupled receptors and cytokine receptors, with the goal of combining the potency of biologics with the convenience of oral administration. Protagonist’s approach aims to address unmet medical needs in areas where injectable therapies have been the standard of care.

Among its lead programs is PTG-100, an oral ?4?7 integrin antagonist intended to block leukocyte migration to the gut in ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.