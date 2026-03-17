Brokerages Set Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Price Target at $299.12

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $299.1176.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, December 8th. Argus cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th.

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Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:APD opened at $289.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.77. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $229.11 and a fifty-two week high of $301.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of -191.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.81 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently -474.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total value of $19,944,436.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 93,499 shares in the company, valued at $26,573,350.79. This trade represents a 42.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

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Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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