Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

KMDA has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Kamada from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

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Kamada Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $511.79 million, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. Kamada has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $9.35.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $44.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.07 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Kamada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 292.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Kamada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the first quarter worth $206,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 119.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kamada by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kamada

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Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Israel that specializes in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plasma?derived protein therapeutics. The company focuses on treatments for rare and serious diseases, leveraging its proprietary fractionation and purification technologies to produce purified human proteins. Kamada’s product portfolio addresses critical therapeutic areas in immunology, hematology and pulmonology, where alternative treatment options may be limited.

Among Kamada’s marketed products is Glassia®, an alpha?1 antitrypsin augmentation therapy approved by the U.S.

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