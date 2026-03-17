Youxin Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:YAAS) Short Interest Down 16.2% in February

Youxin Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:YAAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 27,771 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the February 12th total of 33,131 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,306 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,306 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Youxin Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Youxin Technology stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Youxin Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:YAAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.82% of Youxin Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Youxin Technology Stock Performance

Shares of YAAS stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Youxin Technology has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $560.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Youxin Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Youxin Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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About Youxin Technology

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Youxin Technogy Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. It is a software as a service and platform as a service provider. The firm develops, uses and controls business applications without the need to purchase complex information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by Sun Jin Hou and Lin Shao Zhang on October 21, 2022 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

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