Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Has $913,000 Stake in Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,420 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 24,925 shares during the period. Peabody Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTU. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.3% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Peabody Energy by 763.4% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Peabody Energy Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -77.88 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The coal producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Insider Transactions at Peabody Energy

In other news, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 13,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $505,668.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 113,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,216. This trade represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,151 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $73,693.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 82,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,803.56. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on BTU

About Peabody Energy

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world’s largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company’s operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody’s product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

Further Reading

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