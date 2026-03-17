Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,037 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,240 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $126,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.2% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.77.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $155.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $448.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

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About Oracle

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Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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