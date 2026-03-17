Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 61,731 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,731 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.57% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $65,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAS. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000.

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Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.78. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $77.04.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

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