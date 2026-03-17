Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $140.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTES

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,374,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,927 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 10.03% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $140,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 691.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000.

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Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTES stock opened at $101.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $102.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years. VTES was launched on Feb 22, 2023 and is managed by Vanguard.

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