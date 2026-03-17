Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,049 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.74% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $86,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,748,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 61.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 40,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $717,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 531.4% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 56,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $67.46.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.