Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,291,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,565 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Intel worth $110,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 271.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 190,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,790 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In other Intel news, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.57 billion, a PE ratio of -571.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.37. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $54.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.