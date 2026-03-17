Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $78.73 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1,690.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 794,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750,236 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.59% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $78,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 43,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 15,482 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 381.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter.

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VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.9%

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day moving average of $102.66. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $75.43 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage. MOAT was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

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