iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,863 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.61% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $103,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,623,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,405,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 236.4% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period.

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iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

IWV stock opened at $379.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $390.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.61. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $273.60 and a 12-month high of $397.05.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index). It serves as the underlying index for Russell 3000 Growth and Value series and the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, as well as their respective Growth and Value series. The Fund invests in sectors, such as technology, financial services, consumer discretionary, healthcare, producer durables, energy, consumer staples, utilities, materials & processing and S-T Securities.

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