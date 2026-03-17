Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $260.51 Million Position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF $DFCA

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,228,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749,886 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 46.68% of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF worth $260,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFCA. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 98,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $50.78.

About Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (DFCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. These securities have intermediate-term maturities in nature. DFCA was launched on Jun 26, 2023 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

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