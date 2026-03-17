Zacks Research Forecasts Ovintiv’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

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Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OVV. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens raised Ovintiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OVV

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.87. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 263.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,866,000 after buying an additional 3,589,030 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,692,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,691 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Ovintiv by 143.8% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,739,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,233 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 25.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,389,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,193 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $61,528,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $261,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 45,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,414.20. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

About Ovintiv

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Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

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