SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SENGF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in February

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SENGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 106,425 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the February 12th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Price Performance

SENGF stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. SINOPEC Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

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About SINOPEC Engineering (Group)

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Sinopec Engineering (Group) Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: SENGF) is a leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor serving the petroleum and chemical industries. As a subsidiary of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), the company specializes in the design and delivery of complex refining, petrochemical and chemical projects. Its service offerings encompass front?end engineering and design (FEED), detailed engineering, procurement of equipment and materials, project management, construction supervision and start?up support.

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