Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at DZ Bank

Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DTRUY. Zacks Research upgraded Daimler Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Daimler Truck Trading Up 0.6%

About Daimler Truck

DTRUY stock opened at $24.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. Daimler Truck has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

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Daimler Truck AG is a leading global manufacturer of commercial vehicles, specializing in the design, production and distribution of trucks, buses and powertrain components. The company operates through a diversified brand portfolio that includes Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Freightliner, Western Star, FUSO, BharatBenz and Thomas Built Buses. Its product range covers heavy-duty, medium-duty and light-duty trucks, as well as a variety of bus models for urban and intercity transportation.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Daimler Truck offers a suite of services aimed at fleet management and uptime optimization.

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