Short Interest in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Decreases By 12.5%

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,609,577 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the February 12th total of 1,838,770 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,416 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 217,416 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

In other news, Chairman Dale Francescon sold 100,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $7,251,244.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 561,662 shares in the company, valued at $40,686,795.28. This represents a 15.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 6.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 138.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 41,653 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 3.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1,513.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 16.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCS

Century Communities Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $58.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.65. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.34%.

Century Communities Company Profile

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Century Communities, Inc is a national homebuilder and land developer headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, construction and sale of single- and multi-family residential homes, offering a range of floor plans and design options to homebuyers. In addition to its core homebuilding activities, Century Communities provides ancillary services such as mortgage financing, title and closing services, and insurance products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, aiming to deliver a comprehensive homebuying experience.

Founded in 2009, Century Communities rapidly expanded through both organic growth and strategic land acquisitions, positioning itself in high-growth markets across the United States.

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