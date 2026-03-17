Brokers Issue Forecasts for PRQR Q1 Earnings

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Ghosh forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ProQR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ FY2030 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

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ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 255.83% and a negative return on equity of 65.89%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRQR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3%

PRQR stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $185.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.21. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 59.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

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ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing RNA-based therapies for severe genetic diseases. Utilizing its proprietary Axiomer® RNA editing platform, ProQR aims to correct disease-causing mutations directly at the messenger RNA level. The company’s pipeline features several investigational candidates, including sepofarsen (formerly QR-110) for Leber congenital amaurosis type 10, QR-421a targeting Usher syndrome and certain forms of retinitis pigmentosa, and QR-313 for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, ProQR maintains a significant presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to support its clinical research and regulatory initiatives.

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