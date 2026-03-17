EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Short Interest Update

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 35,228 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the February 12th total of 40,235 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,760 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,760 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EZGO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of EZGO stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. EZGO Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EZGO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of EZGO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About EZGO Technologies

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EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Battery Cells and Packs; E-Bicycles Sales; and Electronic Control System and Intelligent Robots. The company rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices; and sells battery cells and packs. It also designs and sells intelligent robots, and electric vehicle accessories and electronic control systems; and provide after-sales services for e-bicycles, including technical support, parts supply, and sales of peripheral products and derivatives, including raincoats, helmets, and mobile phone brackets.

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