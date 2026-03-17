Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,434 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 83,262 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $210,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major battery deal: Tesla and LG Energy Solution will build a $4.3B LFP prismatic battery cell plant in Lansing, Michigan to supply Megapack 3 systems (targeted production in 2027), strengthening U.S. supply, reducing China reliance, and supporting energy?storage growth. Article Title

Major battery deal: Tesla and LG Energy Solution will build a $4.3B LFP prismatic battery cell plant in Lansing, Michigan to supply Megapack 3 systems (targeted production in 2027), strengthening U.S. supply, reducing China reliance, and supporting energy?storage growth. Positive Sentiment: Terafab AI chip momentum: Elon Musk says the Terafab project will launch imminently — investors see a long?term upside if Tesla scales custom silicon for autonomy and Optimus, though costs and execution risk are high. Article Title

Terafab AI chip momentum: Elon Musk says the Terafab project will launch imminently — investors see a long?term upside if Tesla scales custom silicon for autonomy and Optimus, though costs and execution risk are high. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and strategy debate: Multiple analyst pieces weigh Tesla’s autonomy and energy upside against a premium P/E and limited margin for error — framing TSLA as a high?beta, binary?outcome growth story. Article Title

Valuation and strategy debate: Multiple analyst pieces weigh Tesla’s autonomy and energy upside against a premium P/E and limited margin for error — framing TSLA as a high?beta, binary?outcome growth story. Positive Sentiment: Energy market expansion: Tesla gained Ofgem approval to sell electricity across Great Britain, nudging its energy business beyond hardware into retail energy services (small but strategic). Article Title

Energy market expansion: Tesla gained Ofgem approval to sell electricity across Great Britain, nudging its energy business beyond hardware into retail energy services (small but strategic). Negative Sentiment: U.S. sales weakness: Data show Tesla’s U.S. EV sales slumped (reported ~26% drop in January), highlighting near?term demand risk and cyclical exposure that could pressure results if the trend continues. Article Title

U.S. sales weakness: Data show Tesla’s U.S. EV sales slumped (reported ~26% drop in January), highlighting near?term demand risk and cyclical exposure that could pressure results if the trend continues. Negative Sentiment: Autonomy competition: Reports that Chinese automakers will adopt Nvidia’s self?driving stack raise competitive risk to Tesla’s FSD/robotaxi ambitions, making Tesla’s leadership less certain. Article Title

Autonomy competition: Reports that Chinese automakers will adopt Nvidia’s self?driving stack raise competitive risk to Tesla’s FSD/robotaxi ambitions, making Tesla’s leadership less certain. Negative Sentiment: Supply dispute extended: Tesla and Syrah Resources again extended a deadline to resolve an alleged graphite?supply default, keeping a potential raw?material headwind on the radar. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,649.64. This trade represents a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,995 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,650. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $395.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.26, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $418.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.37. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. President Capital dropped their price target on Tesla from $517.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Phillip Securities decreased their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.84.

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About Tesla

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Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

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