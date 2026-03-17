Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,916,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,218 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $3,010,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $615.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $641.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $631.06 and a 200-day moving average of $622.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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