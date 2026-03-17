Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $158.33 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,266,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,499 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 2.15% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $158,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,061,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,582,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,336,000 after acquiring an additional 904,701 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $40,016,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $33,406,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,194.2% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 194,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,039,000 after acquiring an additional 179,630 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:VLUE opened at $146.18 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $91.80 and a one year high of $154.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector. VLUE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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