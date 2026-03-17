Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 343,713 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 118.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,713 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $58,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,073 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,777,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,594,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,514,000 after purchasing an additional 452,437 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,497,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,170,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,652,000 after purchasing an additional 129,466 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.54. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.26 and a twelve month high of $91.78.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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