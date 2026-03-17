National Bank of Canada FI Sells 100,261 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100,261 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.09% of Mastercard worth $438,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 88,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 7.3% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mastercard Stock Up 1.9%

MA opened at $507.64 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The stock has a market cap of $452.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $531.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $707.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $656.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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