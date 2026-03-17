National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 117.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 511,901 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 1.92% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $148,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $418,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 172.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 355.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CRL. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $251.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL opened at $151.88 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $228.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.31, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 3.59%.The firm had revenue of $994.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company’s core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

See Also

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