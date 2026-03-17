National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,642,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,912 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.11% of Boston Scientific worth $160,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
Key Boston Scientific News
Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysis arguing the stock’s pullback may be overdone given solid fundamentals and recent financial results, which helps explain why investors are buying despite legal headlines. Is Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) Pull Back Overdone as Financial Results Impress?
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities class actions and investor notices allege Boston Scientific misled investors about growth and competitive risks in its U.S. Electrophysiology segment; law firms are soliciting lead-plaintiff applicants ahead of a May 4, 2026 deadline, increasing potential litigation exposure and headline risk. Boston Scientific Lawsuits Put Electrophysiology Outlook And Valuation In Focus
- Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm reminder: purchasers of BSX between July 23, 2025 and Feb 3, 2026 have until May 4, 2026 to seek lead-plaintiff status in the securities fraud action — more publicity and potential consolidation of claims. BSX Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Boston Scientific Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit
- Negative Sentiment: Faruqi & Faruqi issues an investor reminder about the same May 4 deadline and is investigating potential claims tied to disclosures during the Class Period — another firm adding legal resources and publicity. BSX INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Boston Scientific (BSX) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on May 4, 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd notifies investors with substantial losses about opportunities to lead a class action, repeating allegations that the company misled investors on its U.S. EP segment — amplifies potential class consolidation and damages exposure. INVESTOR NOTICE: Boston Scientific Corporation Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces
- Negative Sentiment: Several other plaintiff firms (Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter; Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman; additional Rosen/Faruqi notices) have filed or circulated similar investor-alerts — increasing the odds of coordinated litigation activity and legal costs for BSX. ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Boston Scientific Corporation Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – BSX
Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.9%
BSX stock opened at $69.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day moving average is $92.95. The stock has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.56 and a 1-year high of $109.50.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $99.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BSX
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.
Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.
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