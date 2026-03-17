MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,352 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Northrop Grumman worth $270,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 200.0% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 95 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.52, for a total value of $65,029.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,037.56. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.82, for a total value of $14,176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,634,929.64. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 32,431 shares of company stock worth $21,969,404 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $680.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $727.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $752.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $662.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock opened at $736.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $450.13 and a 52-week high of $774.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $694.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.86. The company has a market capitalization of $104.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.26. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 9.97%.The company had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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