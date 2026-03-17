MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $259.34 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.68% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $259,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $740.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $785.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $706.00 to $702.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $696.88.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $585.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.95 and a 12 month high of $710.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $653.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $632.54.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc (NYSE: MLM) is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value?added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready?mixed concrete and related materials and services.

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