National Bank of Canada FI Buys 326,396 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,481,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 326,396 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.20% of Lam Research worth $332,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus upped their target price on Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.35.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.4%

LRCX opened at $219.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $273.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $256.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.