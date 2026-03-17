11,595 Shares in UniFirst Corporation $UNF Bought by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 474.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 378.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 1,244.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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UniFirst Price Performance

UNF opened at $273.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.13. UniFirst Corporation has a 1 year low of $147.66 and a 1 year high of $283.77.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $621.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.23 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 5.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. UniFirst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.580-6.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,464 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.54, for a total value of $347,758.56. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,745.94. This trade represents a 18.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 price objective on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UniFirst from $182.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of UniFirst from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $214.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNF

UniFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a leading provider of customized uniform rental and facility service programs in North America and Europe. The company specializes in the rental, laundering and maintenance of workwear, corporate apparel and protective garments for a broad range of industries, including manufacturing, automotive, hospitality, healthcare and food processing. UniFirst also offers a suite of facility service products such as entrance mats, restroom supplies, wipers, mops and hygienic services designed to help customers maintain clean and safe environments.

In addition to its core uniform rental business, UniFirst has expanded its product portfolio to include safety and first-responder gear, flame-resistant clothing, high-visibility apparel and personal protective equipment (PPE).

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