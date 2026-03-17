Numerai GP LLC Purchases New Position in Bank OZK $OZK

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OZK. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 147.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 82.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

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Bank OZK Stock Up 1.2%

OZK opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.93. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $53.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 25.50%.The firm had revenue of $436.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OZK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler set a $62.00 price target on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OZK

Bank OZK Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank’s core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

See Also

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