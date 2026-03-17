Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU Shares Acquired by Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,091,000 after acquiring an additional 472,113 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 39,275.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,176,000 after purchasing an additional 255,290 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 90.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 228,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 108,479 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 52,392.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 77,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 974,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,966,000 after purchasing an additional 52,880 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VPU opened at $203.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.27.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of those companies considered electric, gas, or water utilities, or companies that operate as independent producers and/or distributors of power.

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