National Bank of Canada FI Sells 147,386 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,033 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 147,386 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Visa were worth $254,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,544,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,711,249,000 after buying an additional 1,461,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,463,484,000 after acquiring an additional 193,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $7,034,939,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 14.6% in the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,067,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,769,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,114,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,475,403,000 after acquiring an additional 530,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Freedom Capital raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.65.

Visa Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $310.10 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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