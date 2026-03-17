Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $92.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.05. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

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