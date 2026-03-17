iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ Shares Acquired by Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

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iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $131.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.26. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.24 and a 1 year high of $144.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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