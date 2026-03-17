Mariner LLC Acquires 305,337 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 7,237.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,337 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $181,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

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Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY opened at $645.04 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $419.00 and a 1-year high of $693.38. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $629.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $567.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.47. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $645.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $567.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $710.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.75.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.46, for a total value of $1,576,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,936.24. This trade represents a 48.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total value of $1,533,249.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 47,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,390,688. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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