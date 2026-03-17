Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 605,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $223,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore set a $390.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citizens Jmp raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.61.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $349.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.06. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $328.23 and a 52 week high of $404.87. The stock has a market cap of $133.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.07. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $90,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,457,331 shares in the company, valued at $891,814,566.52. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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