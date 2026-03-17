Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DLTR. Evercore raised shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.24.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Trading Up 6.4%

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $114.36 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $61.87 and a 12-month high of $142.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Dollar Tree News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar Tree this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: adjusted EPS of $2.56 beat consensus and revenue rose 9% year-over-year with comps up ~5%, signaling improving underlying sales and margin progress. Read More.

Q4 results beat expectations: adjusted EPS of $2.56 beat consensus and revenue rose 9% year-over-year with comps up ~5%, signaling improving underlying sales and margin progress. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Customer gains: management said Dollar Tree added ~6.5 million net new households in Q4 as higher-income shoppers trade down — a structural customer mix benefit for value retailers. Read More.

Customer gains: management said Dollar Tree added ~6.5 million net new households in Q4 as higher-income shoppers trade down — a structural customer mix benefit for value retailers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Share repurchases and balance-sheet strength: aggressive buybacks and low net leverage support cash returns and longer-term value thesis. Read More.

Share repurchases and balance-sheet strength: aggressive buybacks and low net leverage support cash returns and longer-term value thesis. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley maintains a Hold with a $126 target, reflecting balanced views on valuation versus execution/traffic risk. Read More.

Morgan Stanley maintains a Hold with a $126 target, reflecting balanced views on valuation versus execution/traffic risk. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some brokers note improving traffic and a reasonable 2026 outlook, which helps explain investor interest despite cautious guidance. Read More.

Some brokers note improving traffic and a reasonable 2026 outlook, which helps explain investor interest despite cautious guidance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management issued cautious FY2026 sales guidance (softer top-line outlook), which disappointed traders and capped enthusiasm despite the beat. Read More.

Management issued cautious FY2026 sales guidance (softer top-line outlook), which disappointed traders and capped enthusiasm despite the beat. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Sell, citing structural headwinds and traffic declines — a prominent bearish voice that can pressure sentiment. Read More.

Bank of America reiterated a Sell, citing structural headwinds and traffic declines — a prominent bearish voice that can pressure sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader concerns: the stock has underperformed peers, institutional trimming and ~6% short interest add near-term downside/cap risks. Read More.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.