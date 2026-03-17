Concentrix’s (CNXC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Barrington Research in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CNXC. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 target price on Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered Concentrix from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Concentrix

Concentrix Stock Up 0.9%

CNXC stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Concentrix had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Concentrix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.690 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.480-12.070 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 1,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 362,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,422,120.25. This trade represents a 0.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,305,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,252,000 after purchasing an additional 875,556 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Concentrix by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,927,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,713,000 after buying an additional 714,604 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix in the third quarter valued at about $31,768,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Concentrix by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,491,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,588,000 after buying an additional 551,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth about $22,913,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concentrix

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Inc (NASDAQ: CNXC) is a global business services company specializing in customer engagement solutions and technology?driven business process outsourcing. The firm’s offerings encompass customer care delivered across voice and digital channels, back?office processing, analytics and consulting, and automated workflow management. By integrating proprietary platforms, strategic partnerships and advanced automation, Concentrix helps clients enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

Its capabilities extend to digital marketing and technology implementation, leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to optimize customer journeys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.