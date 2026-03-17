Maxele Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF $FNCL

Maxele Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF comprises about 1.9% of Maxele Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNCL. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 310,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $58.68 and a 12-month high of $80.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average is $75.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.