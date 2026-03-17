Mariner LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Mariner LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,604,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,929 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $435,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 484.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

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iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $118.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $126.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

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