Mariner LLC Acquires 16,031 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,053,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,031 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $297,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 27,765.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,700,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $1,663,726,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Amgen by 11.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,795,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,303,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,876 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Amgen by 237.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,226,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,076,000 after purchasing an additional 863,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,711,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,996,807,000 after purchasing an additional 841,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

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Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $366.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.25. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.43 and a twelve month high of $391.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

See Also

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