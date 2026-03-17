Maxele Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Maxele Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Maxele Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $443.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $493.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.21.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

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