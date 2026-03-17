Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

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Alto Neuroscience Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANRO opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.42, a quick ratio of 15.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $753.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.51. Alto Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 405,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alto Neuroscience by 1,048.5% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,784,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,027 shares in the last quarter.

About Alto Neuroscience

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Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Alto’s proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.

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