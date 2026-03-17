Maxele Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF $FIDU

Maxele Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF makes up 1.3% of Maxele Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

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Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $95.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

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