Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target to $40.00

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial set a $12.30 price objective on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research raised Planet Labs PBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

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Planet Labs PBC Trading Up 32.3%

NYSE:PL traded up $8.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.67. The company had a trading volume of 23,451,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,220,076. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.58 and a beta of 1.95. Planet Labs PBC has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $36.28.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.43). Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.17 million. Planet Labs PBC’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Planet Labs PBC

In other Planet Labs PBC news, Director Kristen Robinson sold 47,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $1,289,631.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 222,897 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,303.12. This represents a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijaya Gadde sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $535,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 250,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,697,024.13. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 292,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,323,958. Corporate insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Planet Labs PBC

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 33,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Planet Labs PBC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and strong guidance — Planet reported Q4 revenue well above estimates and issued FY2027 guidance that topped Street forecasts, which is the principal catalyst for the rally. TipRanks Q4 Coverage

Q4 revenue beat and strong guidance — Planet reported Q4 revenue well above estimates and issued FY2027 guidance that topped Street forecasts, which is the principal catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: High FY27 revenue midpoint — Management guided to a FY2027 revenue midpoint (~$427.5M) implying ~39% growth, well above consensus (~$380M), which shifts the story from one-off beats to multi?year growth expectations. Press Release

High FY27 revenue midpoint — Management guided to a FY2027 revenue midpoint (~$427.5M) implying ~39% growth, well above consensus (~$380M), which shifts the story from one-off beats to multi?year growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash-flow progress — For FY2026 Planet reported positive adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow (first time at scale), and a growing $900M backlog, supporting the investment case even as the company scales. Earnings Summary / Slide Deck

Profitability and cash-flow progress — For FY2026 Planet reported positive adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow (first time at scale), and a growing $900M backlog, supporting the investment case even as the company scales. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades / price-target lifts — Several firms (e.g., Wedbush, Needham) raised targets to $40 and reiterated outperform/buy ratings, amplifying institutional support and helping buyer momentum. Benzinga: Analyst Moves TickerReport

Analyst upgrades / price-target lifts — Several firms (e.g., Wedbush, Needham) raised targets to $40 and reiterated outperform/buy ratings, amplifying institutional support and helping buyer momentum. Neutral Sentiment: AI & partner narrative — Management highlighted AI integration (Google partnership; NVIDIA in?orbit AI interest) as a potential demand multiplier for civil/commercial markets, a longer-term positive but with execution risk. Yahoo Finance: AI / NVIDIA

AI & partner narrative — Management highlighted AI integration (Google partnership; NVIDIA in?orbit AI interest) as a potential demand multiplier for civil/commercial markets, a longer-term positive but with execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Operational expansion and technical setup — The company launched satellites and plans to double manufacturing capacity; technical analysts are watching for a breakout above key resistance. FXEmpire: Technical Outlook

Operational expansion and technical setup — The company launched satellites and plans to double manufacturing capacity; technical analysts are watching for a breakout above key resistance. Negative Sentiment: Earnings-per-share confusion / accounting misses — Some reports showed an EPS miss (company-level or GAAP measures diverging from adjusted results), which can unsettle fundamentals-focused investors. Earnings Details

Earnings-per-share confusion / accounting misses — Some reports showed an EPS miss (company-level or GAAP measures diverging from adjusted results), which can unsettle fundamentals-focused investors. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and near-term profitability tradeoffs — Market cap now exceeds $10B and forward multiples are rich; management expects FY2027 adjusted EBITDA to be lower (near $0–$10M) as it invests to fulfill a multi-year backlog, creating execution and valuation risk if growth slips. Invezz: Valuation / Strategy

About Planet Labs PBC

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Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation that operates one of the largest fleets of Earth-imaging satellites, providing high-frequency, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to a broad range of industries. The company’s multi-spectral satellite constellation captures daily snapshots of the planet, enabling clients to monitor changes in agriculture, forestry, urban development, energy infrastructure and environmental conditions. Planet’s imagery platform is designed to support timely decision-making by transforming raw satellite data into actionable insights for business and government users.

Founded in 2010 by former NASA scientists Will Marshall, Robbie Schingler and Chris Boshuizen, Planet Labs grew from a small startup into a key provider in the satellite imaging sector.

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